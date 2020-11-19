Germany EU presidency looking for solution to EU budget row: minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference following a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, in Berlin, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German EU presidency is still seeking a solution to the row in the European Union over a budget and recovery fund that aim to unlock billions of euros to help economies hit by the pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

“Many countries in Europe are waiting for the money to be released,” Maas said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts. “There’s a lot of pressure on all sides to find a solution quickly.”

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget and a planned coronavirus recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, saying they could not accept a clause making access to EU funds conditional on upholding the rule of law.