Bearish USDA report, strong euro send EU wheat to contract lows

PARIS (Reuters) - European wheat prices fell to new contract lows on Monday, still recovering from a bearish U.S. government report on Friday and pressured by a surge of the euro against the dollar, traders said.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext unofficially closed at a contract low of 155.75 euros a tonne.

European wheat was catching up some of the steep fall recorded in Chicago on Friday. U.S. wheat <0#W:> fell about 3 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated 2018 U.S. plantings larger than analysts anticipated.

The Chicago Board of Trade futures were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The euro climbed to a three-year high against the dollar, nearing $1.23, against a backdrop of growing economic optimism in the euro zone. [FRX/]

Despite the fall in prices, French producers remained reluctant to sell their grains on the cash market, brokers said.

In Germany, cash market premiums in Hamburg followed Paris down.

Standard bread wheat with 12 percent protein content for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 3.5 euros over Paris March, down 0.5 euro.

Feed wheat prices in Germany’s South Oldenburg market were again sharply above milling wheat, with February delivery offered for sale at around 173 euros a tonne and buyers seeking 171 euros.

Barley premiums firmed on hopes some German supplies may be used in a major purchase by Saudi Arabia of about 1 million tonnes of feed barley on Monday.

German barley for January-May delivery in Hamburg was offered at 1 euro under Paris against 3 euros under on Friday.

In Poland, some internal market prices were also higher than in ports because of slack exports.

Polish millers were offering to buy 12.5 percent protein wheat at 660-690 zloty a tonne (158.2-165.4 euros) delivered to mills in January, unchanged on the week. Export prices for 12.5 percent protein wheat fell 5 zloty on the week to around 680 zloty a tonne for delivery to port silos in January.

“Feed mills are at the same level as millers due to good demand for feed wheat and a lack of sales offers,” one Polish trader said.

“Poland’s wheat exports are still slow and are running at only about 50 percent of the level we saw last season partly because of the strong local currency and the poor crop last summer,” he said.

“Polish wheat prices are some of the highest in Europe and port loadings are currently very quiet.”

Prices at 1733 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd

Move 2016 Pct

Move

Paris wheat Mar 155.75 -1.50 -0.95 177.50 -12.25

Paris maize Jan 154.50 -1.00 -0.64 166.00 -6.93

Paris rape Feb 350.75 -2.00 -0.57 380.25 -7.76

CBOT wheat Mar Closed

CBOT corn Mar Closed

CBOT soy Mar Closed

WTI crude oil 64.61 0.31 0.48 53.72 20.27

Euro/dlr 1.23 0.01 0.66

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,

Paris futures in euros per tonne