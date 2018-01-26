FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in 3 hours

Polish PM says he believes in strong Europe of sovereign member states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that he believed in a “strong, integrated Europe”, but a Europe of sovereign member states where members conduct reforms of their own national institutions freely.

At a meeting with premiers of the other three European Union members that belong to the Visegrad group -- Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary -- Morawiecki told a joint news conference that migration of talent from the region to western Europe was a major problem.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

