FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 26, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

PM Fico says Visegrad group are 'not black sheep' in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Central European member states want a strong Europe and should not be treated as “black sheep” in the European Union, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

The prime ministers of Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland met in Budapest to discuss issues including migration, common defense and security.

Fico, who urged a deeper integration of Europe, said the four so-called Visegrad states were a pro-Europe grouping.

“I reject any criticism of us just because we have a different opinion ... about the (migration) quotas. We are not black sheep,” Fico said through an interpreter.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.