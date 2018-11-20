Business News
Italy ought to seek economic commissioner role after 2019 EU vote: deputy PM

ROME (Reuters) - Italy should seek to nominate a commissioner with an economic role after the 2019 European elections, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

“I think that the government of change should go to Brussels indicating a commissioner that will deal with the economy, work, transports, industry, agriculture. Let’s leave the talk to others, Italy needs facts, and jobs,” Salvini said, speaking at a conference in Rome.

European parliamentary elections are due at the end of May.

He criticized Italy’s decision in the past to focus on the high-ranked Commissioner post of EU foreign policy chief, held by Federica Mogherini since 2014.

“This is what I think, and I believe we will obtain it,” Salvini said.

