Business News
March 6, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone banks jump, Italian yields fall on report ECB discussing new cheap bank loans

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone bank shares jumped and Italian government bond yields fell on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the European Central Bank is holding discussions on the design of new ultra-cheap bank loans.

The ECB meets on Thursday amid speculation that it is getting ready for a fresh round of stimulus via cheap bank loans.

The loans known more formally as Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) are expected to boost troubled euro zone lenders. The euro zone banks index rose to a day’s high, up 0.2 percent.

Italian government bond yields also briefly extended falls as investors cheered the report. Italy’s 10-year government bond yield touched its lowest level in just over a month at 2.661 percent and was last down 4 basis points on the day.

The euro fell to a two-week low at around $1.12855.

Reporting by Helen Reid and Virginia Furness, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below