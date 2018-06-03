Merkel comments on euro zone reform show move toward French position: source

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s proposals on euro zone reforms show progress and are a clear move closer to the French position, a French government source said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks smiles during a news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, Portugal, May 31 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Merkel offered clarity in an interview on Sunday about Germany’s stance on a number of issues, such as the euro zone’s bailout mechanism, euro zone investment budget, defense and asylum policy.

The Chancellor embraced some of French President Emmanuel Macron’s ideas for more solidarity in the euro zone and the broader European Union.

“It is a positive move which testifies to the European commitment of the chancellor and of her government,” an official at the president’s office said. “The strategy of working together is the only way to strengthen the euro zone and the European Union.”

A French government source said, however, that more work still needed to be done for an “ambitious agreement on the monetary union”.

Merkel and Macron will meet together with their top ministers at the Meseberg palace outside Berlin on June 19 to finalize a joint roadmap for reform of the euro zone. They will then seek approval for the plan from fellow European leaders at a summit on June 28-29.