EU needs to maintain close cooperation with Britain after Brexit: Michel

FILE PHOTO: Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Incoming European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he wants the European Union to remain in “very close” cooperation with Britain after Brexit.

“We are waiting for the British decisions and the outcome of the elections. We are ready for negotiations about the next steps,” Michel told an audience of students at the University of Amsterdam.

“I am in favour of very close cooperation with the UK in the future.”