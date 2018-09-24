FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 24, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aquarius migrant ship calls on Europe for help, sails to Marseille

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Charities operating the Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius on Monday urged European governments to help the vessel find a new flag to sail under after Panama revoked its registration, and they asked France to let its passengers disembark in Marseille.

Sophie Beau, Vice-President of the International Network of SOS Mediterranee, and Francis Vallat, President of SOS Mediterranee France, attend a news conference about the charity rescue ship Aquarius after Panama revoked their registration, in Paris, France, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Panama’s move to cancel the registration of the Aquarius, now sailing toward the southern French port with 58 migrants on board, means there will be no charity rescue ships operating off the Libyan coast in the near future.

“This a call to European countries,” Francis Vallat, head of the SOS Mediterranee charity, told reporters in Paris.

“The tragedy we’re facing is a European problem,” Thomas Bischoff, another SOS Mediterranee executive, said. “Italy’s European partners are guilty by remaining silent.”

The charity has accused Rome of putting pressure on Panama to revoke the Aquarius’s registration, but Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said it had done no such thing.

A public backlash over the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants in the past five years has fueled a swing toward far-right parties in many countries in Europe, and helped bring Italy’s anti-establishment ruling coalition to power earlier this year.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.