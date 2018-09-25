Aquarius migrant ship cannot disembark in French port: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France is not ready for now to allow the Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius to dock and disembark dozens of migrants at the port of Marseille, France’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Migrants are rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation and Doctors Without Borders during a search and rescue (SAR) operation with the MV Aquarius rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

“For the moment it’s ‘no’,” Bruno Le Maire said when asked during an interview on BFM news TV channel if Paris was ready to respond positively to a request from charities for permission to dock with 58 people aboard in the southern French port.

Ships were supposed to get docking access at the nearest port under European rules, said Le Maire, adding that Marseille was not the nearest.