LINZ, Austria (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is likely to meet his German counterpart Angela Merkel and other European leaders this week to discuss migration, he said on Wednesday.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Soeder address the media before a joint cabinet meeting in Linz, Austria, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“There will probably be a meeting this week between Angela Merkel, me and other heads of state and government on the issue of migration policy,” Kurz told reporters ahead of a joint cabinet meeting with ministers from the German state of Bavaria.