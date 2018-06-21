Hungary PM says Visegrad countries and Austria to promote EU border defense

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said the Visegrad Four group of countries and Austria agreed to beef up the European Union’s external border defense and process migrants outside the EU’s borders.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sits before vote on the 'Stop Soros' package of bills that criminalises some help given to illegal immigrants at the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

The V4, which includes Poland, Slovakia and the Czech, Republic, met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss immigration and EU budget issues. Kurz is the only one of the five leaders who will attend a mini summit on the issue this weekend.