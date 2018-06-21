FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 21, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary PM says Visegrad countries and Austria to promote EU border defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said the Visegrad Four group of countries and Austria agreed to beef up the European Union’s external border defense and process migrants outside the EU’s borders.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sits before vote on the 'Stop Soros' package of bills that criminalises some help given to illegal immigrants at the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

The V4, which includes Poland, Slovakia and the Czech, Republic, met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss immigration and EU budget issues. Kurz is the only one of the five leaders who will attend a mini summit on the issue this weekend.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.