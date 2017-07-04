Italy criticizes Austria border control plan, warns of security repercussions

ROME (Reuters) - Austria's plan to impose border controls and possibly deploy troops to stop migrants crossing from Italy will have repercussions for security cooperation between the two countries, Italy's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti said there was no emergency at the busy Brenner pass Alpine crossing, which an Austrian defense ministry spokesman said would be included in the controls.

"I am frankly surprised by Austrian Defence Minister (Hans Peter) Doskozil's comments," Minniti said in a statement.

"This is an unjustified and unprecedented initiative which, if not immediately corrected, will inevitably create repercussions on security cooperation" between the neighboring countries," Minniti said.