FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italy criticizes Austria border control plan, warns of security repercussions
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 3:45 PM / a month ago

Italy criticizes Austria border control plan, warns of security repercussions

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti (R) attends a news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Hedi Majdoub in Tunis, Tunisia January 3, 2017.Zoubeir Souissi

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Austria's plan to impose border controls and possibly deploy troops to stop migrants crossing from Italy will have repercussions for security cooperation between the two countries, Italy's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti said there was no emergency at the busy Brenner pass Alpine crossing, which an Austrian defense ministry spokesman said would be included in the controls.

"I am frankly surprised by Austrian Defence Minister (Hans Peter) Doskozil's comments," Minniti said in a statement.

"This is an unjustified and unprecedented initiative which, if not immediately corrected, will inevitably create repercussions on security cooperation" between the neighboring countries," Minniti said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.