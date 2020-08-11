UK and France working on new plan to shut Channel migrant route: Philp

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain and France are working on a new plan to shut down illegal migration across the Channel from France, British immigration minister Chris Philp said on Tuesday.

Philp was speaking to reporters at the British Embassy in Paris after holding talks with his French counterparts.

Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France over the last week - many navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.