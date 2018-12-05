Bulgaria says will not join U.N. migration pact

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will not join a United Nations accord on regulating the treatment of migrants worldwide, the government said on Wednesday.

“At this stage, the Bulgarian government believes that the decision not to join the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, protects to the fullest extent the interests of the country and its citizens,” it said.

The pact was approved in July by all 193 member nations except the United States, which backed out last year.