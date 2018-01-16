France's Macron vows no return of Calais migrant camp

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he would not allow another makeshift migrant camp to mushroom in the northern port city of Calais and pressed Britain to provide answers to French demands on the matter of unaccompanied children.

Macron also said he would get tough on police if they use excessive force against migrants, but defended the security forces against allegations of brutality leveled by certain charities, dismissing some as lies.

“There will be no return of ‘the jungle’,” Macron said in a speech in Calais, referring to the nickname given to a squalid camp the previous government dismantled.

France wants Britain to share a greater burden of the security costs on their joint border and take in more asylum seekers.