World News
March 4, 2020 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

1 Min Read

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he attends a news conference during the summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries, to discuss response to the spread of the coronavirus, in Prague, Czech, Republic March 4, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans, and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.

“It won’t be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish border,” Orban told a news conference of the leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. “As a last resort ... we will defend Europe’s external border.”

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below