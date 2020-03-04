Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he attends a news conference during the summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries, to discuss response to the spread of the coronavirus, in Prague, Czech, Republic March 4, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans, and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.

“It won’t be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish border,” Orban told a news conference of the leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. “As a last resort ... we will defend Europe’s external border.”