June 13, 2018 / 6:13 PM / in 9 hours

Italy's PM may push back meeting with French president: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may push back a planned meeting on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris amid a diplomatic spat over immigration policy, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Conte is “tending toward pushing back the trip to Paris,” the source said. “At the moment the conditions (for the meeting) don’t exist,” he added.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday said he wanted an apology from Macron for saying on Tuesday that Rome had acted with “cynicism and irresponsibility” by closing its ports to a migrant ship.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

