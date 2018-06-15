FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 2:30 PM / in 3 hours

Italy to present own proposal to change EU asylum rules: Italy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy will present its own proposal to overhaul European Union asylum and immigration policy during the second half of the year, the country’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We are drafting our own proposal” to be presented during the Austrian presidency of the European Council beginning next month, Conte said.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris after the two leaders had traded harsh words earlier in the week over Italian immigration policy, Conte said the two had “fully clarified” their views and were in “perfect agreement”.

In reference to the bloc’s banking union discussions, Conte also said he was in favor of moving forward with risk-sharing in the euro zone.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Reporting by Steve Scherer
