Migrant rescue boat docks at Italy's Lampedusa port

MILAN (Reuters) - A migrant rescue boat docked at the port of Lampedusa on Saturday in defiance of a ban on entering Italian waters, the second NGO vessel to clash with Italian authorities in a week.

The vessel Alex, carrying a number of migrants, declined a Maltese offer to go to Malta, as the Mediterranea NGO operating it said such a long journey would have been dangerous for the people aboard.

The boat docked at the same quay where a week ago another NGO vessel collided with an Italian police boat after deciding to let migrants disembark after two weeks in international waters.