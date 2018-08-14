Five EU countries to take in Aquarius migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg have agreed to take some of the 141 migrants on the Aquarius humanitarian ship, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

However, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the bloc needs to find a long-term solution to the migrant issue.

“We cannot rely on ad-hoc arrangements, we need sustainable solutions. It is not the responsibility of one or a few Member States only, but of the European Union as a whole,” he said in a statement.