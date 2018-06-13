FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

France says aware of migration burden on Italy, signals leaders still to meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry said it fully understood the strain that migration had placed on Italy and that the two countries would discuss solutions to the crisis when their leaders meet on Friday in Paris.

Migrants are seen after being rescued by MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres in the central Mediterranean Sea, June 12, 2018. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

“We are fully aware of the burden that the migration pressure is placing on Italy and the efforts that this country is making,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily briefing on Wednesday. “We are committed to the dialogue and cooperation we have on these topics with Rome.”

Von der Muhll said it was essential to quickly reach an agreement on the reform of the European asylum system, strengthen joint actions for countries of origin and transit and to reinforce the protection of Europe’s external borders.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough

