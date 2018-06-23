France favors financial sanctions for EU states refusing asylum migrants

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he favored the implementation of financial sanctions for European Union countries that refuse migrants that have proven asylum status.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018. Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters

Macron was speaking on the eve of a hastily-convened summit on immigration in Brussels on Sunday between EU leaders on the migration dispute that is dividing Europe.

“I am for myself in favor of mechanisms that indeed take this into account,” Macron said when asked about his views on possible financial sanctions.

“You can’t have countries that massively benefit from the solidarity of the European Union and that massively voice their national selfishness when it comes to migrant issues,” he added.