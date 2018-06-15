FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 15, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Macron hopeful on eurozone banking union, to work with Italy on migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, who will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin next week, said on Friday he hoped to strike a deal on completing the euro zone banking union in the “coming weeks”.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Speaking at news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Macron also said current European immigration rules were not satisfying and that Europeans had not shown enough solidarity with Rome over the migrant crisis.

He said France hoped to work with Italy, Germany and Spain to find a way to better handle the flow of migrants into Europe.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier, writing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.