Macron hopeful on eurozone banking union, to work with Italy on migration

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, who will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin next week, said on Friday he hoped to strike a deal on completing the euro zone banking union in the “coming weeks”.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Speaking at news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Macron also said current European immigration rules were not satisfying and that Europeans had not shown enough solidarity with Rome over the migrant crisis.

He said France hoped to work with Italy, Germany and Spain to find a way to better handle the flow of migrants into Europe.