German coalition parties reach deal on migrants: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parties in Germany’s ruling coalition have reached an agreement in a dispute over a push by Bavarian conservatives to turn back certain migrants at the German-Austrian border, coalition sources said late on Thursday.
No details were immediately available.
Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel and Volker Kauder, leader of the conservative group in parliament, departed the Reichstag building in limousines shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).
