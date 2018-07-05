FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 5, 2018 / 7:19 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

German coalition parties reach deal on migrants: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parties in Germany’s ruling coalition have reached an agreement in a dispute over a push by Bavarian conservatives to turn back certain migrants at the German-Austrian border, coalition sources said late on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a coalition meeting with the CSU and the SPD parties at the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

No details were immediately available.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel and Volker Kauder, leader of the conservative group in parliament, departed the Reichstag building in limousines shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.