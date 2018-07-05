German coalition parties reach deal on migrants: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parties in Germany’s ruling coalition have reached an agreement in a dispute over a push by Bavarian conservatives to turn back certain migrants at the German-Austrian border, coalition sources said late on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a coalition meeting with the CSU and the SPD parties at the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

No details were immediately available.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel and Volker Kauder, leader of the conservative group in parliament, departed the Reichstag building in limousines shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).