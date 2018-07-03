Austria says ready to protect borders if Germany moves on migrants

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria said on Tuesday it was prepared to take “measures for the protection of our southern borders” if a German coalition deal on immigration goes into force.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

It was referring to a deal reached late on Monday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) that settled a row over immigration that had threatened to topple the German government.

“The (Austrian) government is therefore prepared in particular to take measures for the protection of our southern borders,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other cabinet members said in a statement, without elaborating. Austria borders Italy and Slovenia to the south.