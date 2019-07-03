We condemn threats against sea rescuers like Sea-Watch captain, Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokesman for Germany’s Foreign Ministry condemned as wholly unacceptable the kind of online threats and hate speech that led to the German captain of a sea rescue vessel having to hide in a secret location.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini described the actions of Carola Rackete, who captained a vessel rescuing migrants in peril on the Mediterranean, as a threat to Italy’s national security.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul declined to comment on Salvini’s remarks but said: “We condemn the threats made against sea rescuers, such as those made against Ms. Rackete... The things you can see on the internet that have led to her having to hide in a secret location are completely unacceptable.”