July 1, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German Interior Minister Seehofer offers to resign: party sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has offered to resign as both minister and as chairman of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union at a closed meeting of the party’s presidency, party sources said on Sunday.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during a Christian Social Union (CSU) leadership meeting in Munich, Germany July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Sources said Seehofer had not yet submitted the resignation and that some in the party were attempting to change his mind over the decision.

Seehofer has been pushing for Chancellor Angela Merkel to agree to a tougher immigration policy.

Reporting by Joern Poltz, Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

