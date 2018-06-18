Bavarian premier promises 'strong signal' on migration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) will decide on Monday whether to insist on a policy of turning back some refugees at Germany’s border, state premier Markus Soeder said.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speaks to the media before a Christian Social Union (CSU) board meeting in Munich, Germany, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

But he added that it would be for his party ally, federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, to decide whether and how to implement a policy that could rupture the CSU’s decades-old alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

“Today, we are sending a signal of resolve,” Soeder told reporters as he arrived for a party presidency meeting in Munich. “Today, we will decide whether to do this, and then it will be for the interior minister to decide on implementation.”