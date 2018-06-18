FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 8:11 AM / in an hour

Bavarian premier promises 'strong signal' on migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) will decide on Monday whether to insist on a policy of turning back some refugees at Germany’s border, state premier Markus Soeder said.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speaks to the media before a Christian Social Union (CSU) board meeting in Munich, Germany, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

But he added that it would be for his party ally, federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, to decide whether and how to implement a policy that could rupture the CSU’s decades-old alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

“Today, we are sending a signal of resolve,” Soeder told reporters as he arrived for a party presidency meeting in Munich. “Today, we will decide whether to do this, and then it will be for the interior minister to decide on implementation.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr, writing by Thomas Escritt

