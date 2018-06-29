FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 12
June 29, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

EU migration deal is 'positive signal': Bavarian conservative lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker from Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) on Friday gave a cautious welcome to the deal on migration reached by European leaders at an all-night summit, saying that its implementation would be the real test.

Hans Michelbach, deputy leader of the conservative CSU in Germany’s federal parliament, told ARD television that he wanted to maintain the alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, strained to breaking point over migration.

“It’s a positive signal that something moved in the right direction in Europe (at the summit),” he said. “The question is about what’s next for national borders and the integration of migrants in the next months.”

He also spoke favorably of the alliance with the CDU. “We want to work together. The alliance with the CDU has absolute priority”.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.