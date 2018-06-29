EU migration deal is 'positive signal': Bavarian conservative lawmaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker from Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) on Friday gave a cautious welcome to the deal on migration reached by European leaders at an all-night summit, saying that its implementation would be the real test.

Hans Michelbach, deputy leader of the conservative CSU in Germany’s federal parliament, told ARD television that he wanted to maintain the alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, strained to breaking point over migration.

“It’s a positive signal that something moved in the right direction in Europe (at the summit),” he said. “The question is about what’s next for national borders and the integration of migrants in the next months.”

He also spoke favorably of the alliance with the CDU. “We want to work together. The alliance with the CDU has absolute priority”.