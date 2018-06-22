FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 6:25 PM / in an hour

Merkel's CSU allies to gauge EU migrant deal on July 1: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies will on July 1 weigh the results of a deal on the fairer distribution of migrants in the European Union she will be seeking at a leaders’ summit two days earlier, sources in the Christian Social Union (CSU) said.

The sources said on Friday that CSU leader and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer would convene the meeting at 1300 GMT to discuss if any deal Merkel reaches at the EU leaders’ summit on June 28-29 is acceptable for his party.

Seehofer has said that in the absence of an acceptable deal, he will order police to start turning away at the border with Austria migrants who are registered in other EU countries. Merkel, whose coalition government risks unraveling over the dispute over immigration among her conservatives, is opposed to any such measures.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Mark Heinrich

