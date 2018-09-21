Germany: Assume refugee deal with Italy will be signed soon

BERLIN (Reuters) - A deal between Berlin and Rome for Germany to send back to Italy migrants who have already applied for asylum there will likely be signed soon, a spokeswoman for the German interior ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this month German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he had secured the deal with Italy but Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini later denied that, saying he wanted more concessions from Berlin.

“We still assume that this agreement will be signed,” the spokeswoman for Germany’s interior ministry said.