EU's Juncker: German coalition migration deal looks in line with EU laws

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s head, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Tuesday an agreement on migration reached by parties in Germany’s ruling coalition looked in line with European Union laws.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“I have not studied it in detail but at first glance, and I have asked the legal services to look at it, it seems to me to be in line with the law,” Juncker told a news conference on the sidelines of a European Parliament session in Strasbourg.