July 2, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in 2 hours

German coalition party leaders aim to meet Monday evening: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany’s three coalition parties plan to meet on Monday evening at 10 pm local time (2000 GMT) to try to resolve a crisis over migrant policy that threatens Chancellor Angela Merkel’s three-month old government, two party sources said.

The talks would include Merkel, as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Horst Seehofer, leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) and Social Democrat (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

