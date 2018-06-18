Merkel: In EU asylum policy, others have interests as well as us

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that when it comes to asylum policy in the European Union, it was important to see what other countries wanted rather than just making demands.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a press conference after the board meeting of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel said there were two legal acts - including one on solidarity - on which there was not yet agreement in the European Union, adding:

“It will need to be the case - and I will of course discuss this with my partners - that it’s not just us who can demand something but we also need to talk about what is important for others,” she told reporters.