June 18, 2018 / 12:32 PM / in an hour

Merkel claims strong negotiating mandate from her party, Bavarian allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said an agreement her Christian Democrats reached with Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) on tightening immigration controls gave her the support she needed to seek bilateral agreements ahead of an end-June EU summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a press conference after the board meeting of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel told a news conference on Monday that an unjustified turning away of people from Germany’s borders could unleash a domino effect, but she said she had agreed to a CSU demand for a ban on admitting people who had earlier been expelled.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

