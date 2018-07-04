FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

German coalition is safe despite migration dispute: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down a bruising dispute about immigration policy with her Bavarian allies, saying in a televised interview on Wednesday that the row did not risk the stability of her coalition government.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“I can’t promise that there won’t be disputes again about other issues, as this is usual when a government includes three parties,” Merkel told ARD television when asked if her coalition would a full four years.

“This time it was a heavy dispute about a topic that is also very emotional. But I firmly expect and I’ll do my part to ensure that we do our government work in a good way, and not only now but also in the coming years,” she said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr

