German coalition is safe despite migration dispute: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down a bruising dispute about immigration policy with her Bavarian allies, saying in a televised interview on Wednesday that the row did not risk the stability of her coalition government.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“I can’t promise that there won’t be disputes again about other issues, as this is usual when a government includes three parties,” Merkel told ARD television when asked if her coalition would a full four years.

“This time it was a heavy dispute about a topic that is also very emotional. But I firmly expect and I’ll do my part to ensure that we do our government work in a good way, and not only now but also in the coming years,” she said.