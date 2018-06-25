FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in an hour

Merkel still seeking European solution on migration: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to seek a European solution on the migration issue in talks with other European leaders, her spokesman said on Monday, after discussions among some European Union states failed to produce an agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the press after an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“The chancellor is working with European partners to discuss European solutions,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Merkel, facing a revolt by her Bavarian conservative allies that could break up her government, on Sunday said she would seek direct deals with separate EU states on migration, conceding the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue threatening her government.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Andrea Shalal

