June 27, 2018 / 9:47 PM / in an hour

Bavarian conservatives not seeking to break up German 'grand coalition': Seehofer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Wednesday said his Bavarian conservatives were not seeking to break up Germany’s “grand coalition” or oust Chancellor Angela Merkel despite its hardline stance on migration.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer before the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Seehofer told broadcaster ARD he continued to work constructively with Merkel despite their differences, and said there could be solutions that would satisfy his Bavarian conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party.

Merkel and Seehofer, leader of the CSU, are at odds over his plan to send back migrants who reach the German border after having registered in other EU states, unless Merkel reaches an acceptable deal with other European countries.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

