Germany: Still pushing for EU solution on Mediterranean mission

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is still pushing for a European solution that would allow continuation of the European Union’s naval security mission, Operation Sophia, which is due to end at the end of March, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the German defense ministry, citing concerns about the handling of the mission, said Germany would not replace its ship, the Augsburg, when it completes its scheduled tour in the Mediterranean around Feb. 6, although another ship would be standing by in the North Sea, if needed.

The future of the EU mission beyond March 31 is uncertain given Italy’s insistence that its mandate be changed to ensure that migrants at sea are shared among EU countries instead of being brought mostly to Italian ports.