June 27, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Onward migration within EU to be major topic of EU summit: German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Discussions between Germany and other European Union governments on managing “secondary migration” - the further movement of refugees already in the EU - have been encouraging, a German government official said on Wednesday.

The official said the topic was likely to be a focus of the EU summit this week but European Union leaders were unlikely to reach a decision there on creating reception centers for refugees outside the bloc’s territory.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

