June 30, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland says has not signed migrant repatriation deal with Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has not entered into any agreement about repatriating asylum seekers, Foreign Ministry spokesman said after a German government document was circulated saying Warsaw was one of 14 governments that had indicated it would be prepared to do so.

“There are no any new agreements regarding the reception of asylum seekers from EU countries, we confirm (that), like the Czech Republic and Hungary,” Artur Lompart, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Alison Williams

