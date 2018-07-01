Germany's Interior Minister insists on border exclusion: party source

MUNICH (Reuters) - The leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union, Horst Seehofer, told a meeting of his conservative party on Sunday that he saw no alternative to turning some migrants back at the German border, a measure that would bring him into conflict with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a CSU party source said.

Seehofer, who is also Germany’s interior minister, said talks he had held on Saturday night with Merkel had had no effect, the source said.

Merkel is hoping a deal secured in Brussels earlier this week will placate her Bavarian allies, who are demanding a significant hardening of Germany’s immigration policy.