Bavaria premier: we don't want to risk German government stability

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bavaria does not want to risk the stability of the German government, state premier Markus Soeder said, adding he hoped for a compromise with Chancellor Angela Merkel in a migrant policy row among her conservatives that threatens her coalition.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder leaves his car before the inauguration of the southern German state's new border police, in Passau, Germany July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“There are many possible compromises, including some that we have offered, to reach a solution and this is very important. And we hope this is still possible. One thing is clear: the stability of the government is not a question for us,” Soeder, said at an event in Passau on Monday.