German coalition parties make progress in migration talks: SPD's Nahles

BERLIN (Reuters) - The three political parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition have made progress in talks about setting up migration transit centers on the border with Austria but there is no agreement yet, SPD leader Andrea Nahles said on Tuesday.

Andrea Nahles, leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD), German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk at a balcony at the Chancellery before coalition talks in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“That’s why we will continue these talks this week and we agreed to meet again on Thursday evening,” Nahles told reporters after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting in the chancellery.

The proposal to set up migration transit centers at the border was agreed by Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their long-time Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) allies, but it also needs the backing of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).