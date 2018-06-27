German SPD leader: Tensions over migrants, 'waiting to see' on new election

BERLIN (Reuters) - The situation in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition is extremely tense, the leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday, leaving open the question of a possible new election.

FILE PHOTO - Andrea Nahles, leader of Social Democratic Party (SPD), addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

After four hours of talks late on Tuesday with Merkel and her conservative Bavarian allies which failed to resolve a row on migrant policy that threatens the coalition, Nahles, said:

“In all questions, including in migrant policy, we have a very tense situation in the coalition ...It is unsatisfactory that this week we have standstill and it is unclear what will happen.”

Asked if she was preparing for a new election, she said: “I don’t know. To be honest with you, we are waiting to see.”