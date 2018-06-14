FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 14, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German conservative groups meet separately on migrant policy: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies planned highly unusual separate meetings on Thursday to address divisions over migrant policy, party sources said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Belgium's Premier Charles Michel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

A spokesman for the CDU said her party’s leadership supported her proposal for asylum seekers who have already been rejected by Germany to be sent back at the border. Merkel also wants to buy time until a June 28-29 EU summit to agree bi- or trilateral deals with EU states in which migrants are first registered but from which they head to Germany.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.