German conservative groups meet separately on migrant policy: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian allies planned highly unusual separate meetings on Thursday to address divisions over migrant policy, party sources said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Belgium's Premier Charles Michel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

A spokesman for the CDU said her party’s leadership supported her proposal for asylum seekers who have already been rejected by Germany to be sent back at the border. Merkel also wants to buy time until a June 28-29 EU summit to agree bi- or trilateral deals with EU states in which migrants are first registered but from which they head to Germany.