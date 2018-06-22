Germany plays down expectations of results at Sunday EU migrant talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - A working meeting on Sunday of the leaders of several EU states, including Germany, France and Italy, on migrant policy will not produce a declaration but is more an opportunity to exchange views, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“I do not want to anticipate the results of the meeting,” said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference. “It is an opportunity to look at what might be possible on a bilateral level and on a multilateral level,” she added.