Detained In Myanmar
June 22, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany plays down expectations of results at Sunday EU migrant talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A working meeting on Sunday of the leaders of several EU states, including Germany, France and Italy, on migrant policy will not produce a declaration but is more an opportunity to exchange views, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“I do not want to anticipate the results of the meeting,” said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference. “It is an opportunity to look at what might be possible on a bilateral level and on a multilateral level,” she added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt

